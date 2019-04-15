Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of GrubHub worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,182. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $66,740.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,836.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,298 shares of company stock valued at $344,320. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/summit-creek-advisors-llc-reduces-stake-in-grubhub-inc-grub.html.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.