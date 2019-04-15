Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Littelfuse worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. CIBC raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.85. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,990. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $195,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.40, for a total value of $31,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,048 shares of company stock worth $585,025. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

