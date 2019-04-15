Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $18.16 Million Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for approximately 3.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,272,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 9.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,211,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,093,000 after purchasing an additional 198,271 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Icon by 48,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,405,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Icon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Icon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 698,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $113.32 and a 52 week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

