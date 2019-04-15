Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $63,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $608,557.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 34.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.