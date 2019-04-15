Stryker (SYK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryker has outperformed the industry in a year. The company continues to gain from its core MedSurg unit which put up a solid show in recent times. Additionally, strength in flagship Mako platform has consistently favored the company. Management is optimistic about the recent K2M acquisition which drove the core Neurotechnology & Spine unit in recent times. Solid international growth also buoys optimism. Expansion in operating margin is a positive while a strong view for 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects ahead. On the flip side, contraction in gross margin raises concern. Additionally, revenues in the last reported quarter were impacted by unfavorable foreign currency movement. Pricing pressure also continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a headwind for the company. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $203.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.76.

Stryker stock opened at $192.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,071 shares of company stock worth $24,689,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

