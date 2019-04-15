Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

