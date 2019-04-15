Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

