Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 351.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $108.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/strategic-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-consumer-discretionary-etf-rcd.html.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.