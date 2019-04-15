STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 10.9% This Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $210,406.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.03211315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.53 or 0.06371661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.01565226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.01275625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00122294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.01336040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00327074 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00030071 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 46,946,619 coins and its circulating supply is 12,884,432 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.