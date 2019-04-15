Store Capital (STOR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at BTIG Research

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. 234,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Store Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 272,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Store Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

