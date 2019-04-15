Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $45.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1207 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

