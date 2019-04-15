Stifel Financial Corp Has $416,000 Position in Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 145.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOV. FBR & Co set a $23.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:GOV opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Government Properties Income Trust Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

