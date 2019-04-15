Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STML. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $374,769.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $103,012.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

