Steinberg Global Asset Management Sells 36,024 Shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Steinberg Global Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the quarter. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises about 1.2% of Steinberg Global Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1979 dividend. This is an increase from ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

