Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $25.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9,413.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,482 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steinberg Global Asset Management owned 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,380,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 303,247 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,368,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,378,000 after buying an additional 132,965 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 837,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 309,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 814,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 111,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 946,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,190. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $25.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/steinberg-global-asset-management-has-25-07-million-holdings-in-spdr-portfolio-short-term-corporate-bond-etf-spsb.html.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.