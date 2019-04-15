Steinberg Global Asset Management Buys 16,048 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 137.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,053,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,975,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after acquiring an additional 274,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,499,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,193. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $54.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/steinberg-global-asset-management-buys-16048-shares-of-schwab-us-dividend-equity-etf-schd.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.