State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 30,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $2,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ball by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,427,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,625,000 after buying an additional 1,004,744 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $725,017.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 459,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

