State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,466 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,420 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,103,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

