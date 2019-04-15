Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,626 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/starbucks-co-sbux-stake-boosted-by-mufg-securities-emea-plc.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.