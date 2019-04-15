Financial services giant Standard Chartered Bank agreed Tuesday to pay U.S. and British authorities over $1 billion to resolve allegations it processed transactions for customers in Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions.

The London-based financial institution, that formerly drew scrutiny for scheming with the Iranian government to pay $250 billion, said it accepts full responsibility for the inner lapses that allowed the trades to proceed unchecked and for the batch of violations.

Standard Chartered processed 9,335 trades from June 2009 until May 2014 totaling $437.6 million that involved men or countries subject to U.S. sanctions, the Treasury Department stated. In addition to Iran, the countries included Myanmar and Cuba.

Two workers in the bank’s Dubai office have been accused of processing the bulk of the trades to an Iranian businessman who supposedly set up companies registered as fronts to get a currency exchange business in Iran in the United Arab Emirates.

Standard Chartered said it has overhauled its compliance surgery, including training and rooting out corruption and money laundering. It’s also launching a financial cybercrime intelligence unit at the U.S.

“We are pleased to have resolved these issues and to put these historical issues ,” the bank’s group chief executive, Bill Winters, said in a statement. “The situation that led to today’s resolutions are completely unacceptable and not agent of the Standard Chartered I am proud to lead today.”

Under the agreement announced Tuesday, Standard Chartered will cover $947 million in penalties to U.S. authorities and 102 million pounds ($133 million) to the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. Obviously, roughly $427 million will go to agencies in New York state.

“Today’s settlement sends a very clear message to financial institutions and their workers,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in an declaration. “If you bypass U.S. sanctions against rogue states like Iran — or even assist those who do — you will pay a steep cost.”

An indictment charging the entrepreneur had been unsealed Tuesday at Washington.

Standard Chartered itself was charged with conspiring to violate sanctions, but won’t be attempted. As part of the settlement, it extended a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York City before April 2021.

Doing business with nations under U.S. economic sanctions has cost Standard Chartered large dollars in the past.

New York regulators reached a $340 million settlement to settle allegations that it schemed to launder $250 billion for entities.

A couple of months afterwards, Standard Chartered consented to pay $327 million to settle federal and New York fees it frees money on behalf of things in four nations — Iran, Sudan, Libya and Myanmar — that were subject to U.S. sanctions in 2001 through 2007.

In 2014, Standard Chartered consented to pay a $300 million penalty following the bank had been accused of failing to detain trades for review, such as many originating from branches in the United Arab Emirates, and suspend dollar trades.

Sisak reported by New York.