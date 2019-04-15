Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.61 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

