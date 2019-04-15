STAAR Surgical (STAA) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 903.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.75. 291,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,195. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.57 and a beta of 2.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $121,531.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,894.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $32,387.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $655,538. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

