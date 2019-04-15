St. James’s Place plc (STJ) Receives GBX 1,205.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,205.89 ($15.76).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,299 ($16.97) to GBX 1,226 ($16.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,456 ($19.03) to GBX 1,431 ($18.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective (down from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

LON STJ traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,087 ($14.20). 974,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,246 ($16.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 29.73 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. This represents a yield of 3.04%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

