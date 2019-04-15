SSLJ.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:SSLJ) shares traded up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.58. 581,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average session volume of 82,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SSLJ.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get SSLJ.Com alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/sslj-com-sslj-trading-28-8-higher.html.

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SSLJ.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSLJ.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.