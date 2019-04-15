Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

SQM opened at $37.77 on Monday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $565.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

