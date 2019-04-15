Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $327,000 in Novartis AG (NVS) Stock

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 54,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,005 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 140,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $152,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,401. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

