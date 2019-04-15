Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 128 ($1.67).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target (down from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of LON SPI traded up GBX 3.52 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 139.52 ($1.82). The company had a trading volume of 1,312,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a market cap of $545.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

