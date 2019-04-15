SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG) Stake Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,943,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,450 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,205,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,793,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,495.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.06. 66,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,158. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

