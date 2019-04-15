S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $368,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,130.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.47. The company had a trading volume of 652,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,266. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

