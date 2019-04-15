Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern Copper.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. TheStreet cut Southern Copper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Southern Copper stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

