Sonos Inc (SONO) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,110,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $75,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,857 shares of company stock worth $23,265,799 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

SONO stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71. Sonos Inc has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

