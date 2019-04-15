Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Share Price

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

