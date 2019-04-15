Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect First of Long Island (FLIC) Share Price

News articles about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

FLIC stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First of Long Island has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.68.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

