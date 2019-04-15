Somerset Trust Co Purchases 338 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Chevron stock opened at $119.76 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $227.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. Chevron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

