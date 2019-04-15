Solaris Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Solaris has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00013377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001236 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,666,729 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

