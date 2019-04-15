Sohu.com (SOHU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.36

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 6804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $641.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.78 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 333,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 96,948 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

