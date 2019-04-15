Software for Help fall to lowest in 50 Decades

The amount of people fell a week to the lowest level in almost five decades proof that the job market is wholesome and layoffs rare.

The Labor Department says applications for jobless benefits fell 8,000 to your seasonally adjusted 196,000. That is the smallest since October 1969. The average, a less volatile measure, fell to 207,000, the smallest since December 1969.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs, therefore the ongoing decline — applications have tumbled for four consecutive weeks — signals that businesses are convinced enough about potential need to hold onto their employees. That assurance can be spurring more hiring: Job gains rebounded after a sharp downturn in February, suggesting the market remains resilient in its 10th year of growth.