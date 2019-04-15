Social Send (SEND) Price Reaches $0.0195

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $753,661.00 and approximately $848.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

