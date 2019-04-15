Social Reality (SRAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $57.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.04. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Social Reality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Reality by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

