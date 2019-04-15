SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.22-1.26 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.22-1.26 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

