Sixt SE (SIX2) Receives €113.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €113.00 ($131.40).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIX2 shares. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €95.70 ($111.28). The company had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a fifty-two week high of €119.70 ($139.19). The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

