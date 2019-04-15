Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SBNY stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
