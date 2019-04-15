Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/signature-bank-sbny-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.