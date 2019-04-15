Sientra Inc (SIEN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,684 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.65% of Sientra worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sientra by 170.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 137,531 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Sientra by 19,162.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 66,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sientra by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $215.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.08.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). Sientra had a negative net margin of 121.28% and a negative return on equity of 123.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

