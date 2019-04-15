Siemens AG (SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €120.84 ($140.51).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of Siemens stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, reaching €103.74 ($120.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

