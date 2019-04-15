Short Interest in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (YRIV) Declines By 44.3%

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 932,721 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 1,675,438 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,768,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director James S. Coleman sold 262,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $440,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Coleman sold 564,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $423,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,555,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YRIV opened at $1.55 on Monday. Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $13.55.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

