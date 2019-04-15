Short Interest in Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Increases By 68.1%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,456,891 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 866,677 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell J. Cox purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $236,000.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

