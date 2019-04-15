Short Interest in Centene Corp (CNC) Grows By 138.3%

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,577 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the March 15th total of 4,230,824 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,403,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,944,000 after acquiring an additional 161,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Centene by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Centene by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Centene has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus cut Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

