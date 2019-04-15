Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 428,405 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 599,993 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,288,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Bio-Path news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 64,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $171,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) Drops By 28.6%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/short-interest-in-bio-path-holdings-inc-bpth-drops-by-28-6.html.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.