Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.77. The stock had a trading volume of 410,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

