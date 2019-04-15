Shaw Communications (SJR.B) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 511,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$24.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$675,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,887,419.15. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Mehr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at C$196,439.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock worth $9,904,470.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

